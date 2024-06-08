General election 2024: Calder Valley election candidates and Halifax headteacher to answer education questions at public session
and live on Freeview channel 276
The session, on Wednesday, June 19, is being organised by organised by Calderdale Against School Cuts (CASC).
It takes place at the Calder Learning Trust on Brier Hey Lane in Mytholmroyd.
The public are invited to attend the ticket-only event, with the aim of bringing together Calder Valley election candidates and voters for the question-and-answer meeting.
Baroness Christine Blower will chair the event and the platform will consist of prospective parliamentary candidates for the Calder Valley constituency and serving Halifax headteacher Mungo Sheppard.
Calder Learning Trust headteacher Anthony Guise said, having spent 10 years as headteacher at The Calder Learning Trust, he had seen the impact of the decisions made by central government on not just the education community but communities as a whole.
“I look forward to hearing how our future MP responds to your questions on our education system and your schools,” he said.
Sue McMahon, spokesperson for CASC, said: “With education playing such a crucial role in every community, it’s time to put education at the heart of this general election.
“This is an ideal opportunity for members of the public to ask the candidates seeking to represent Calder Valley a question about education.
“Questions can only be submitted on the night.”
As ticket numbers are limited, CASC encourages everyone entitled to vote to book early to avoid disappointment.
The admission is free and tickets can be reserved by emailing [email protected]
Doors will open at 6.30pm, with the event starting at 7.15pm and expected to end at around 8.30pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.