Half-term holiday clubs in Halifax: Free sports camp for Halifax kids this February half-term

By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Feb 2025, 19:00 BST
A Halifax high school is hosting a free sports camp during the forthcoming February half-term.

Park Lane Academy is the location for the ‘Active Life’ Holiday Activities Camp, organised by the Yorkshire Sports Foundation.

It will take place between Monday, February 17 and Thursday, February 20, between 9am and 2pm, and is for youngsters in Year 5 to Year 9.

Children can attend as many sessions as they want and activities will include Nerf battles, football, darts, archery tag, indoor kurling, pickleball, dodgeball, tchoukball, tag rugby, hockey, ultimate frisbee and table tennis.

Park Lane Academyplaceholder image
Park Lane Academy

There will also be arts and crafts, science workshops, quizzes, bingo and information about healthy eating.

Indoor and outdoor clothing is required along with suitable sports shoes for both the sports hall and astro surface.

A healthy hot meal is provided every day as well as snacks, desserts and water.

For more details and to book contact Daniel Gilpin on 01422 362 215 or at [email protected].

