Halifax headteacher asked to speak at international education summit in China

By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th Oct 2025, 16:00 BST
One of Halifax’s headteachers was asked to speak at a conference in China discussing the future of global education.

Desmond Deehan, headteacher of North Halifax Grammar School (NHGS) and Director of NHGS International, was invited to speak at the international education conference in Guangzhou.

Most Popular

Co-organised by the British Consulate in Guangzhou and the Guangdong Department of Education, the event – Education for the Future: Exploring UK-China Education Collaboration and Innovation - brought together leaders from across the world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In his address, Mr Deehan highlighted the value of international partnerships, drawing on NHGS International’s work with schools worldwide.

North Halifax Grammar School headteacher Demond Deeham at the Education for the Future: Exploring UK-China Education Collaboration and Innovation event in Chinaplaceholder image
North Halifax Grammar School headteacher Demond Deeham at the Education for the Future: Exploring UK-China Education Collaboration and Innovation event in China

The school currently has three sister school partnerships – in Peru, Japan, and India – alongside long-standing links with China.

“Through NHGS International we are building a global learning community for our students,” Mr Deehan explained.

“At present, we have international students from Switzerland, Germany, Poland and the USA immersed in our Sixth Form for a semester.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"They bring a world view into our classrooms and common room, challenging our students’ thinking.”

NHGS International aims to embed internationalism into daily school life, not just through trips abroad but through the curriculum itself, says the school.

“International engagement allows us to move from the individual to the community, from the local to the global, and from the present into the future,” said Mr Deehan.

NHGS will take part in the British Council’s Learning Sectors International Guided Partnerships Programme, linking schools in the UK, India, and South Africa in a three-month STEM-focused project later this year.

Students will also travel to India this month as part of an ongoing exchange programme.

Related topics:HalifaxIndia
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice