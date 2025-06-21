Halifax nursery named one of the best in Yorkshire by parent review site

By Sarah Fitton
Published 21st Jun 2025, 19:00 BST
A Halifax nursery has been recognised as one of the best in Yorkshire.

Totspot Day Nursery, based at Dean Clough, was named as one of the Top 20 rated nurseries in the region by a review site

Most Popular

- daynurseries.co.uk - based on parents’ feedback.

Totspot Day Nursery has been based at Dean Clough for over 20 years, caring for generations of local families.

The nursery has thanked its "dedicated staff, supportive families, and wonderful children".

To find out about sending a child to the nursery, call 01422 300055.

Related topics:YorkshireHalifax
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice