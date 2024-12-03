Halifax Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft inspires students with sports advice and sleep tips

Halifax’s golden girl Hannah Cockroft visited Wainstalls School to share her inspiring journey to Paralympic glory and highlight the crucial role that prioritising sleep plays in achieving success.

The visit was part of a series of school events hosted by Dreams, the Official Sleep Partner of Team GB and Paralympics GB, featuring its ambassadors following the Paris 2024 Games.

Hannah encouraged students to create their own ‘Dreams Sleep Pledge’ designed to help improve bedtime routines. The pledges included actions like reducing screen time or increasing physical activity, and the students were able to take them home as handy fridge reminders.

Returning to her own school, Hannah took the stage at the morning assembly to discuss her experience during her Paralympic journey. The session continued with an engaging Q&A, where the older students had the chance to dive deeper into her experiences and triumphs.

Hannah said: “Sleep is essential for me, both as an athlete and because of my disability. I’m an eight or nine-hour sleeper – it’s super important that I get that rest to recover from the fatigue of training and competition.

“It was such a rewarding experience to return to my old school, with the hope of inspiring the current students to chase their dreams and pursue their goals. I will always be grateful to my coach, who was both my hero and my inspiration. Whenever I have the opportunity to share my story and motivate others, I jump at the chance."