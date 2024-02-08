Halifax school closures: Here are the schools and colleges shut today in Halifax and rest of Calderdale because of snow
Some schools and colleges are closed today because of the weather warning for snow.
Heavy snow is being forecast for much of today and the Met Office has issued yellow and amber weather warnings.
Here are the sites we know are closed. We will keep updating this list throughout the day.
Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College, Halifax
Holy Trinity Primary School, Halifax
Calderdale College