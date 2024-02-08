News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Halifax school closures: Here are the schools and colleges shut today in Halifax and rest of Calderdale because of snow

Some schools and colleges are closed today because of the weather warning for snow.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Feb 2024, 06:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Heavy snow is being forecast for much of today and the Met Office has issued yellow and amber weather warnings.

Here are the sites we know are closed. We will keep updating this list throughout the day.

Ravenscliffe High School and Sports College, Halifax

Snow is being forecast and there is an amber weather warning in placeSnow is being forecast and there is an amber weather warning in place
Snow is being forecast and there is an amber weather warning in place

Holy Trinity Primary School, Halifax

Calderdale College

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/news/transport/when-will-it-snow-in-halifax-hour-by-hour-weather-forecast-for-halifax-sowerby-bridge-elland-brighouse-and-todmorden-as-met-office-issues-amber-weather-warning-for-snow-and-schools-shut-4509672

Related topics:HalifaxCalderdaleMet Office