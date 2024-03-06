Halifax's Dean Clough secures deal with Calderdale College for a new creative hub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 22-acre business and leisure destination has agreed a deal to let 12,835 sq ft of state-of-the-art workspace on a new five-year lease to Calderdale College.

The college is expanding its digital creative skills hub at Dean Clough following a £700,000 Government funding boost.

The new skills hub, Mill Studios, will serve students aged 16 and over with high-tech facilities for studies in film and TV production, design and editing, esports and games design.

The centre will also include collaborative space for events, exhibitions and engagement with employers.

Calderdale College already occupies 2,344 sq ft of space at Dean Clough for its Creative Arts Foundation and BA Degree courses.

David Malone, Principal and Chief Executive at Calderdale College, said: “We are delighted to expand our facility at Dean Clough after a long standing and successful partnership.

"Our students benefit tremendously from the vibrant and captivating community at Dean Clough which is one of the most celebrated heritage and cultural sites here in Calderdale.

“The community at Dean Clough has really helped us to enhance our provision for students. Mill Studios , delivering a digital creative hub that will transform learning in this sector, and bring new courses to Calderdale along with cutting-edge facilities in the most engaging environment.”

Mill Studios, which is due to launch ahead of the next academic year as part of Calderdale’s Year of Culture 2024, has been funded by the Local Skills Improvement Fund (LSIF), which aims to tackle skill shortages by responding to employers’ needs and giving young people the skills to get good jobs and increase their prospects.

The college will deliver state-of-the-art curriculums, transforming the ways in which students study digital and creative courses learn and are assessed, to fill skills gaps from post-GCSE to degree-level.

Dean Clough is fast becoming a centre of excellence for education and training in the arts sector thanks to its broad offering of art galleries and curated spaces.

In addition to Calderdale College expanding its creative skills hub, recent deals have also been agreed with neurodiverse student training centre, Pinc College and the Chef Benson Smith hospitality and catering apprentice training academy.

Jeremy Hall, Chairman and Managing Director of Dean Clough, added: “We are thrilled that Calderdale College has chosen to expand its educational facilities here at Dean Clough and excited to be involved with Calderdale’s progress as a cultural centre for creative production. Indeed, our region is fast becoming recognised as the ‘Hollywood of the North’ and Dean Clough has been host to many high-profile TV and film productions already.