Here are the 16 Calderdale schools rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted at their last inspection

It’s that time of year where parents across Calderdale decide where to apply for a place for their children to start at school next September.

By Abigail Kellett
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 4:30 pm

Here are all of the Calderdale schools currently rated as 'Outstanding' by Ofsted - the Government's office for standards in education

The ratings are based on the schools' most recent inspection report by the education watchdog.

1. The Crossley Heath School

Skircoat Moor Road, Halifax, HX3 0HG

Photo: Google Street View

2. North Halifax Grammar School

Moorbottom Road, Illingworth, Halifax, HX2 9SU

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

3. Old Earth Primary School

Lower Edge Road, Elland, HX5 9PL

Photo: Jim Fitton

4. All Saints' CofE VA Junior and Infant School

Dudwell Lane, Halifax, HX3 0SD

Photo: Google Street View

