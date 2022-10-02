Here are the 16 Calderdale schools rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted at their last inspection
It’s that time of year where parents across Calderdale decide where to apply for a place for their children to start at school next September.
By Abigail Kellett
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 4:30 pm
Here are all of the Calderdale schools currently rated as 'Outstanding' by Ofsted - the Government's office for standards in education
The ratings are based on the schools' most recent inspection report by the education watchdog.
Page 1 of 4