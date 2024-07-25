Here's how a Calderdale Grammar School plans to keep out vandals
North Halifax Grammar School has applied to Calderdale Council seeking permission for the gates and fencing at its Moor Bottom Road site.
In a supporting statement with the application, the school says it has suffered from a number of vandalism acts and damaged to two school mini-buses.
Minibuses were damaged on January 28 when brake cables were cut and windows smashed.
Then most recently, on May 7, both vehicles were rolled into the school building.
“The proposed fence and gates are to provide security to the car park where school vehicles are parked,” says the application.
The proposed fence and gates are similar to the school’s existing fence and those of other schools sites in the vicinity.
The design is in keeping with existing fencing and will match.
Mesh fencing to a height of 2.4 metres will be incorporated, with “cranked” posts to the perimeter wall as required to achieve the 2.4 metre height above the footpath.
Access points will be as existing, according to the statement.
The application, number 24/00672/FUL, and be viewed on the council’s Planning Portal.