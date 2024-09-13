Here's how many fines were handed out to Calderdale parents after their children missed lessons broken down by each school
The Government has given councils have responsibility for issuing the fines and data from Calderdale Council shows 3,096 fines were issued to parents or guardians.
The data also reveals which schools handed out the most fines.
According to the Government, nationally the vast majority of fines for unauthorised absence (89 per cent) are issued for term-time holidays. In 2023-24, the number of fines issued by Calderdale Council, broken down by individual school, was as follows.
Abbey Park Primary School 22
All Saints’ CE VA J & I School 12
Ash Green Community Primary 24
Bailiff Bridge J & I 28
Barkisland CE (VA) Primary School 5
Beech Hill School 0
Bolton Brow Primary Academy 32
Bowling Green Primary Academy 26
Bradshaw Primary School 45
Brighouse High School 115
Calder Learning Trust 69
Carr Green Primary 4
Castle Hill Primary 22
Christ Church CE (VA) Junior School 22
Cliffe Hill Community Primary 31
Copley Primary School 26
Cornholme J, I & N 23
Cross Lane Primary 34
Dean Field Community Primary 39
Elland CE J, I & N School (VA) 10
Ferney Lee Primary 16
Field Lane Primary 17
Holy Trinity Primary School (COEA) 47
Holywell Green Primary & Nursery School 13
Lee Mount Academy 23
Lightcliffe Academy 69
Lightcliffe CE Primary 39
Ling Bob J, I & N School 24
Longroyde Primary School 46
Midgley School 28
Moorside Community Primary 39
Mount Pellon Primary Academy 57
New Road Primary School 27
Northowram 76
Old Earth 76
Park Lane Academy 70
Parkinson Lane Community Primary 53
Rastrick High School & Sixth Form 152
Ravenscliffe High School & Sports College 6
Ripponden J & I School 19
Ryburn Valley High School 26
Sacred Heart Catholic Voluntary Academy 1
Salterhebble J & I School 34
Savile Park Primary School 37
Shelf J & I 64
Siddal Primary 25
St Andrew’s CE Infant 29
St Andrew’s CE Junior 16
St Augustine’s CE (VA) J & I School 45
St Joseph’s Catholic Primary, Halifax 11
St Joseph’s RC Primary (Todmorden) 14
St Malachy’s Catholic Primary, A Voluntary Academy 10
St Mary’s Catholic Primary School 79
St Michael & All Angels CE Primary 46
The Brooksbank School 113
The Greetland Academy 26
The Halifax Academy 190
The North Halifax Grammar School 1
The Whitley Alternative Provision 16
Todmorden CE J, I & N School 48
Todmorden High 153
Trinity Academy Akroydon 52
Trinity Academy Grammar 81
Trinity Academy Halifax 283
Trinity Academy St Chad’s 5
Trinity Academy St Peter’s 7
Tuel Lane Infant School 7
Wainstalls School 26
Warley Road Primary School 82
West Vale Primary School 9
Whitehill Community Academy 39
Withinfields Primary 35
The Government advises parents there are only a few occasions where a child is allowed to miss school, such as illness or where the school has given permission because of an exceptional circumstance.
If a child misses school without a good reason, local councils and schools can intervene and parents and guardians may be issued a fine.
The Government notes children with long-term medical or more serious mental health conditions, and those with special educational needs and disabilities, may face additional barriers to attendance and schools should have “sensitive conversations” with children and families and work with them to put support in place for their individual needs.
Under national rules, all schools are required to consider a fine when a child has missed 10 or more sessions (five days) for unauthorised reasons.
From August 2024, the fine for school absences across the country is £80 if paid within 21 days, or £160 if paid within 28 days.
In the case of repeated fines, if a parent receives a second fine for the same child within any three-year period, this will be charged at the higher rate of £160.
Fines per parent are capped to two fines within any three-year period.
Once this limit has been reached, other action like a parenting order or prosecution will be considered. Parents and guardians could be fined up to £2,500 by a court, according to Government guidelines.
