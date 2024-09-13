More than 3,000 fines were handed out to Calderdale parents for school absences in the last academic year.

The Government has given councils have responsibility for issuing the fines and data from Calderdale Council shows 3,096 fines were issued to parents or guardians.

The data also reveals which schools handed out the most fines.

According to the Government, nationally the vast majority of fines for unauthorised absence (89 per cent) are issued for term-time holidays. In 2023-24, the number of fines issued by Calderdale Council, broken down by individual school, was as follows.

Abbey Park Primary School 22

All Saints’ CE VA J & I School 12

Ash Green Community Primary 24

Bailiff Bridge J & I 28

Barkisland CE (VA) Primary School 5

Beech Hill School 0

Bolton Brow Primary Academy 32

Bowling Green Primary Academy 26

Bradshaw Primary School 45

Brighouse High School 115

Calder Learning Trust 69

Carr Green Primary 4

Castle Hill Primary 22

Christ Church CE (VA) Junior School 22

Cliffe Hill Community Primary 31

Copley Primary School 26

Cornholme J, I & N 23

Cross Lane Primary 34

Dean Field Community Primary 39

Elland CE J, I & N School (VA) 10

Ferney Lee Primary 16

Field Lane Primary 17

Holy Trinity Primary School (COEA) 47

Holywell Green Primary & Nursery School 13

Lee Mount Academy 23

Lightcliffe Academy 69

Lightcliffe CE Primary 39

Ling Bob J, I & N School 24

Longroyde Primary School 46

Midgley School 28

Moorside Community Primary 39

Mount Pellon Primary Academy 57

New Road Primary School 27

Northowram 76

Old Earth 76

Park Lane Academy 70

Parkinson Lane Community Primary 53

Rastrick High School & Sixth Form 152

Ravenscliffe High School & Sports College 6

Ripponden J & I School 19

Ryburn Valley High School 26

Sacred Heart Catholic Voluntary Academy 1

Salterhebble J & I School 34

Savile Park Primary School 37

Shelf J & I 64

Siddal Primary 25

St Andrew’s CE Infant 29

St Andrew’s CE Junior 16

St Augustine’s CE (VA) J & I School 45

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary, Halifax 11

St Joseph’s RC Primary (Todmorden) 14

St Malachy’s Catholic Primary, A Voluntary Academy 10

St Mary’s Catholic Primary School 79

St Michael & All Angels CE Primary 46

The Brooksbank School 113

The Greetland Academy 26

The Halifax Academy 190

The North Halifax Grammar School 1

The Whitley Alternative Provision 16

Todmorden CE J, I & N School 48

Todmorden High 153

Trinity Academy Akroydon 52

Trinity Academy Grammar 81

Trinity Academy Halifax 283

Trinity Academy St Chad’s 5

Trinity Academy St Peter’s 7

Tuel Lane Infant School 7

Wainstalls School 26

Warley Road Primary School 82

West Vale Primary School 9

Whitehill Community Academy 39

Withinfields Primary 35

The Government advises parents there are only a few occasions where a child is allowed to miss school, such as illness or where the school has given permission because of an exceptional circumstance.

If a child misses school without a good reason, local councils and schools can intervene and parents and guardians may be issued a fine.

The Government notes children with long-term medical or more serious mental health conditions, and those with special educational needs and disabilities, may face additional barriers to attendance and schools should have “sensitive conversations” with children and families and work with them to put support in place for their individual needs.

Under national rules, all schools are required to consider a fine when a child has missed 10 or more sessions (five days) for unauthorised reasons.

From August 2024, the fine for school absences across the country is £80 if paid within 21 days, or £160 if paid within 28 days.

In the case of repeated fines, if a parent receives a second fine for the same child within any three-year period, this will be charged at the higher rate of £160.

Fines per parent are capped to two fines within any three-year period.

Once this limit has been reached, other action like a parenting order or prosecution will be considered. Parents and guardians could be fined up to £2,500 by a court, according to Government guidelines.