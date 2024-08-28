Historic Achievement: Todmorden High School celebrates best-ever GCSE results
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There have also been some fabulous individual performances with a number of students celebrating a raft of the top grades 8 and 9 across a variety of subjects. Headteacher Gill Shirt said
"We are absolutely delighted with the achievements of our Year Elevens.
They have made both themselves and the school proud, especially considering the significant challenges they've faced, starting with the disruptions caused by COVID-19 in Year Seven.
Despite these obstacles, their dedication has shone through, and we are extremely pleased with the overall results and the outstanding personal performances.
I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to all the staff and particularly to the students of Todmorden High School for their hard work and resilience”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.