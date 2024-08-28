Historic Achievement: Todmorden High School celebrates best-ever GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Students at Todmorden High School are celebrating what looks set to be the best set of GCSE results in the school’s history. A greater proportion of students have exceeded their predicted attainment across the board and initial collaborative data provided through analyst Sisraindicates this to be greater than the national levels of progress. This is reflective of the school’s journey and continual desire to improve.

There have also been some fabulous individual performances with a number of students celebrating a raft of the top grades 8 and 9 across a variety of subjects. Headteacher Gill Shirt said

"We are absolutely delighted with the achievements of our Year Elevens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have made both themselves and the school proud, especially considering the significant challenges they've faced, starting with the disruptions caused by COVID-19 in Year Seven.

L-R: Freya Shimwell, Charlotte Wigley, Gill Shirt (Head), Bryony Gledhill and Onyinye Davies-Ogbodo

Despite these obstacles, their dedication has shone through, and we are extremely pleased with the overall results and the outstanding personal performances.

I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to all the staff and particularly to the students of Todmorden High School for their hard work and resilience”