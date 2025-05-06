Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The number of Calderdale parents choosing to home educate their children has almost doubled in four years.

Numbers are set to rise by almost 20 per cent on last year, said Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Children and Young People’s Services, Coun Adam Wilkinson.

Coun Wilkinson (Lab, Sowerby Bridge) has also updated councillors on how elective home education procedures work.

In his report to a meeting of full council, he said: “We currently have 691 home educated children and the numbers continue to rise.”

Councillor Adam Wilkinson

As of January 2025, 691 pupils were being educated at home - 49 of them subject to Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) and 191 receiving special educational needs support.

This is compared to 2023-24 figures of 578 children being educated at home – 37 on EHCPs and 165 receiving special educational needs support – while figures for 2022-23 revealed 491 pupils being educated at home – 21 on EHCPs and 122 receiving special educational needs support.

In 2021-22, there were 385 children being educated at home – 12 on EHCPs and 72 receiving special educational needs support.

Elective home education procedures have been refined, said Coun Wilkinson.

All new referrals are delegated to the locality’s education and welfare officer, who makes an initial contact to ensure the parent has not been coerced by the school.

A school meeting is offered if the reason for elective home education is due to school-based issues.

The council’s elective home education officer then contacts parents with advice and guidance and allows a three-month period for the parent to demonstrate suitable education is taking place.

All special education needs and disabilities (SEND) referrals are co-worked between the relevant SEND officer and the elective home education officer.

A removal from school roll is not authorised until joint contact has been made with the family by the elective home education officer in conjunction with the relevant SEND officer.

The latter is being trialled to ensure there is not an unnecessary delay in allowing a removal from roll for SEND children. This would be contrary to the Equality Act but strives to ensure any removal from roll is an informed choice and in line with EHCP objectives, said Coun Wilkinson.