How Calderdale school will use 'predator noises' to shoo geese currently plaguing kids' field

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Calderdale school has been granted cash for a hi-tech device to stop geese from flocking to its field.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley Road Academy in Mytholmroyd wants to discourage geese from settling on its field as their droppings contain harmful parasites.

The field is used by the school’s pupils and other junior sports clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge says it is awarding the school £600 so it can buy an acoustic deterrent system called ‘Goose Chase Supersonic’.

Burnley Road Academy, Mytholmroyd

According to the manufacturer’s website, the device emits distress and predator calls of Canada Geese for two minutes every 10 minutes to scare the birds from large open spaces.

A daylight sensor can ensure the system does not go off at night and the device has full volume control.

It can be used in on commercial, farms, fields, gardens, golf courses and parks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rotary club posted: “This innovative system will address a significant health hazard caused by Canada Geese on the school field, whose droppings contain harmful parasites that pose risks to children.

"It will discourage geese from settling on the field without causing harm to the birds or other wildlife.

"Congratulations to head teacher Jo for identifying the risk and taking measures to ensure a healthier environment for the school’s children and for the various other youth sports groups that regularly use the field!”

The rotary club also organise Hebden Bridge Duck Race which takes place on Monday, April 21.

For more details including how to buy duck race tickets visit https://www.hebdenbridgeduckrace.uk/