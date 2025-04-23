Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new tutoring scholarship has been launched aimed at making Halifax’s grammar schools more accessible.

A year of free tutoring will be given to up to 20 children to help them prepare for the admissions test for The Crossley Heath School and North Halifax Grammar School.

The Crossley Heath School, which has launched the scheme, has posted: “We are on a mission to be ever more inclusive, and make a grammar school education accessible to all.”

Both of the grammar schools require potential pupils to sit an 11-plus exam at the start of Year 6.

Their results are then ranked, with the children achieving the highest scores then first in line for one of the 360 places available across both schools.

More than 1,000 children sit the test every year, with some travelling from as far as Wakefield and Leeds.

Last year, the Halifax grammar schools announced they were changing their entrance test provider to Future Stories Community Entrance (FSCE) in a bid to give all children a more equal chance of achieving a score high enough to earn them a place.

According to the firm’s website: “Our drive has always been to make grammar school entrance testing more accessible to all children, with a focus on social mobility.”

North Halifax Grammar School also announced that up to 10 per cent of its 180 places would be given to children who attained the required standard – ranking in the top 510 – who live within its priority admissions area. This area covers the Ovenden and Illingworth and Mixenden wards.

The new tutoring scholarship is for children who will be starting Year 5 in September 2025 and receive free school meals or pupil premium.

The tutoring will be delivered by 11 Plus School or Study Write 11 Plus Halifax.

The Cross Heath School posted: “Scholarship recipients will be treated just like all other students - they won’t be identified as scholarship recipients at any point.

"This opportunity is open to any eligible student with the aptitude to succeed in the 11-plus test, so please spread the word to all primary schools across Calderdale!”

To apply, visit https://forms.office.com/e/3W0PC3n9iw