Incredible fifth 'Outstanding' Ofsted for Halifax children's respite centre

Linden Brook, in Savile Park, has been rated ‘Outstanding’ by the education watchdog for the fifth year in a row.

The service was given the top rating in all areas inspected by Ofsted – children and young people’s overall experiences and progress; how well children and young people are helped and protected; and the effectiveness of leaders and managers.

Councillor Adam Wilkinson, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People’s Services, said: “Being Oftsed-outstanding for five years in a row is an incredible achievement.

The team from Linden Brook

“It’s worthy recognition of the excellent quality of care that Linden Brook staff provide every day for children and young people with complex needs and their families.

“It’s fantastic to hear feedback about the impact Linden Brook has on children and their families, such as one parent saying that the staff are like a second family.”

The Ofsted report praised Linden Brook for the “exceptionally high-quality care from a staff team that has expertise in supporting disabled children”.

It said: “The staff are nurturing and committed to making sure that children feel settled and secure during their stay.

"They know each child well and understand their emotional wellbeing and physical health needs.

"Staff strive to understand children’s views and ensure that children are consulted with.”