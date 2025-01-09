Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The big freeze is causing some Calderdale schools to close and others to open later than usual tomorrow (Friday).

Icy conditions will continue into tomorrow, with it not set to get above 0C until 11am.

Most schools in Calderdale were shut on Monday although more have been opening up as the week progressed.

Calder High School is among the schools shut tomorrow.

Some schools are shut because of snow and ice

Anthony Guise, headteacher of Calder Learning Trust – which runs Calder High School and Calder Primary School – posted that the school had issues with its boilers.

"We have had engineers on site today for our boilers,” he posted today.

"Unfortunately, they will not be ready in time for tomorrow and with the forecast continued freezing temperatures it would not be suitable to be open.

"However the engineers are confident that parts can be sourced and that the fault can be repaired by Monday.

"Coupled with the forecast rise in temperature on Sunday, we are confident and working hard to ensure that The Calder Learning Trust will be open on Monday, January 13 for what we very much hope is a return to normality.”

Here is a list of some of the schools who have announced their plans so far for Friday. We will update it as more confirm.

Calder High School – closed

Calder Primary School – closed

The North Halifax Grammar School – closed

The Crossley Heath School – open but first lesson not held until 9.30am to allow students more time to get in

Savile Park Primary School – open from 10am

Rastrick High School – open to Year 10 and Year 11 only

Bradshaw Primary School – closed

Ravenscliffe High School and Sports Centre – open from 10am until 2pm