Looking back: 18 photos of Halifax, Brighouse and Todmorden schools back in the 2000s

From celebrity visits to winning sports teams our photographers were there to capture some memorable moments.
See if you can recognise anyone!
1. Schools
Back in 2004 pupils at Parkinson Lane school waited for boxer Amir Khan to arrive for a special visit Photo: Ian Swift
2. Schools
Pupils at Halifax High School back in 2004 when the Queen visited Halifax. Photo: Ian Swift
3. Schools
Children from Whitehill Primary School, Illingworth back in 2004 Photo: Sam Stephenson
4. Schools
Pictured before the start of the school prizegiving at Holy Trinity school, Holmfield are prize winners with headmaster Philip Williamson back in 2004. Photo: Ian Swift