Looking back: 18 photos of Halifax, Brighouse and Todmorden schools back in the 2000s

If you went to school in Calderdale in the 2000s then we might just have a photo of you and your classmates.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Aug 2023, 11:30 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 15:56 GMT

From celebrity visits to winning sports teams our photographers were there to capture some memorable moments.

See if you can recognise anyone!

Back in 2004 pupils at Parkinson Lane school waited for boxer Amir Khan to arrive for a special visit

Back in 2004 pupils at Parkinson Lane school waited for boxer Amir Khan to arrive for a special visit Photo: Ian Swift

Pupils at Halifax High School back in 2004 when the Queen visited Halifax.

Pupils at Halifax High School back in 2004 when the Queen visited Halifax. Photo: Ian Swift

Children from Whitehill Primary School, Illingworth back in 2004

Children from Whitehill Primary School, Illingworth back in 2004 Photo: Sam Stephenson

Pictured before the start of the school prizegiving at Holy Trinity school, Holmfield are prize winners with headmaster Philip Williamson back in 2004.

Pictured before the start of the school prizegiving at Holy Trinity school, Holmfield are prize winners with headmaster Philip Williamson back in 2004. Photo: Ian Swift

