School starters in 2004

Looking back: 26 pictures of new school starters in Calderdale from back in 2004

By Abigail Kellett
Published 1st Sep 2022, 06:00 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 11:15 BST
September marks an exciting time for many children across the district as they gear up to start school.

We have taken a look through our archives and here are 26 pictures of new starters at Calderdale schools from 2004.

Do you recognise anyone?

Cliffe Hill School, Lightcliffe

1. School Starters

Cliffe Hill School, Lightcliffe Photo: Steve Barraclough

Castlefields School, Rastrick.

2. School Starters

Castlefields School, Rastrick. Photo: Steve Barraclough

Mrs Evans Class at Carr Green Primary School, Rastrick back in 2004

3. School Starters

Mrs Evans Class at Carr Green Primary School, Rastrick back in 2004 Photo: Steve Barraclough

Miss Taylor's Class at Carr Green Primary School, Rastrick back in 2004

4. School Starters

Miss Taylor's Class at Carr Green Primary School, Rastrick back in 2004 Photo: Steve Barraclough

