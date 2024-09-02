Looking back: 26 pictures of new school starters in Calderdale from back in 2004
Published 1st Sep 2022, 06:00 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 11:15 BST
September marks an exciting time for many children across the district as they gear up to start school.
We have taken a look through our archives and here are 26 pictures of new starters at Calderdale schools from 2004.
1. School Starters
Cliffe Hill School, Lightcliffe Photo: Steve Barraclough
2. School Starters
Castlefields School, Rastrick. Photo: Steve Barraclough
3. School Starters
Mrs Evans Class at Carr Green Primary School, Rastrick back in 2004 Photo: Steve Barraclough
4. School Starters
Miss Taylor's Class at Carr Green Primary School, Rastrick back in 2004 Photo: Steve Barraclough
