Looking back: 32 pictures of reception pupils at Halifax schools in the 2000s

We have taken a dive into our archives and here are 32 pictures of new starters at Calderdale schools during the 2000s.

Do you recognise anyone?

Siddal Primary School in 2006

Siddal Primary School in 2006 Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Holy Trinity Primary School, class three back in 2006

Holy Trinity Primary School, class three back in 2006 Photo: Jim Fitton

Holy Trinity Primary School, class four in 2006

Holy Trinity Primary School, class four in 2006 Photo: Jim Fitton

Warley Road School, Class 1 in 2006

Warley Road School, Class 1 in 2006 Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

