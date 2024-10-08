Looking back: 32 pictures of reception pupils at Halifax schools in the 2000s
Published 8th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 09:47 BST
We have taken a dive into our archives and here are 32 pictures of new starters at Calderdale schools during the 2000s.
1. School starters
Siddal Primary School in 2006 Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
2. School starters
Holy Trinity Primary School, class three back in 2006 Photo: Jim Fitton
3. School starters
Holy Trinity Primary School, class four in 2006 Photo: Jim Fitton
4. School starters
Warley Road School, Class 1 in 2006 Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald