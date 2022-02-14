Luddenden CE School requires improvement, says Ofsted, but inspectors highlight positive changes

The inspectors noted that since the last inspection significant improvements had been made across all aspects of school life and noted that the senior leadership team and subject leaders and the curriculum have become more effective and have high expectations of the pupils. Behaviour was also singled out as an aspect where great strides have been made and the children at Luddenden CE say they enjoy their learning and are proud of their achievements.

Headteacher Lisa Hoyle said: “Obviously we’re disappointed with the overall outcome but there are many encouraging comments in the report and acknowledgements of the work we’ve done since the last inspection. As a school community including the teachers, governors, parents/carers and children, our plan now is to concentrate on the areas suggested for improvement, keep doing what we’re doing well and focus on the positives – of which there are many.

“We’re looking closely at the areas which were singled out for needing improvement including our special educational needs provision and early years but what needs to be done is very achievable. We’re very proud of our how far we’ve come and our children and we’re all committed to continuing on our upward journey.”

Lisa Hoyle and students from Luddenden CE School