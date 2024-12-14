A creation by a Halifax youngster will be adorning fireplaces across the town, in Downing Street and possibly even Buckingham Palace this festive season.

Violet McNeish’s colourful drawing has been chosen as the winning design for Halifax MP Kate Dearden’s Christmas card contest.

Children from Years 3 to 6 at St Malachy’s Primary School in Illingworth were invited to submit their designs to front the MP’s 2024 season’s greetings.

Ms Dearden chose the winner and runners-up, and visited the school to announce meet them.

Violet, from Year 4, won a House of Commons teddy bear and certificate.

Runners-up Leonie Scully from Year 5, Ruby Bowman from Year 6 and Lennox Dupree Healey from Year 3 received a ‘Welcome to the Palace of Westminster’ kids' handbook as well as a certificate.

Everyone who took part received certificates during a special assembly.

Violet’s design has now been put on the front of Ms Dearden’s Christmas cards, with the drawings by the runners-up published on the back.

Ms Dearden’s office says the cards will be sent to Halifax businesses and residents, the Prime Minster and even the King.

The MP said: “I was so pleased to be able to meet and award the winner of our Christmas card competition, Violet, and our runners-up Lennox, Ruby and Leonie, and to congratulate them all for their creative designs.

"It was an incredibly hard choice and there were so many brilliant entries. It is clear that we have many budding artists at St Malachy’s.

"I can’t wait to send these Christmas cards out, and to showcase the students’ amazing festive designs.”