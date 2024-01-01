The new headteacher at Holywell Green Primary School in Halifax has outlined his high aspirations for the school after assuming the role earlier this term.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Robert Cook, who was the school’s previous Deputy Headteacher took over the headship in September 2023 following the retirement of previous head Paul McVeigh.

Mr Cook had also been part of the senior leadership team at Holywell Green for six years prior to his appointment.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tracy Southernwood (Assistant Head), Robert Cook (Headteacher) and Melissa Porter (Assistant Head)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Holywell Green is a fantastic school, and we have the most wonderful children – they are an absolute pleasure to teach.

"I joined the school back in 2017 and have always aspired to become headteacher. I was grateful for the opportunity to apply and even more grateful to be the successful candidate – it really is my dream job, and I couldn’t be prouder to lead such a wonderful school full of inspiring children and staff.”

Holywell Green Primary underwent an Ofsted inspection in July 2023, receiving a rating of Good.

Mr Cook continued: “We were delighted with our Ofsted inspection and will continue to build on the great work we are already doing at the school.

Robert Cook (Headteacher) with the some children from the school

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m really excited to take the school forward and make it the best nurturing and educational environment for our children.

"Learning should be fun, inclusive and inspiring and I am passionate about this.”