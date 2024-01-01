New head sets out high aspirations for Calderdale primary school
and live on Freeview channel 276
Robert Cook, who was the school’s previous Deputy Headteacher took over the headship in September 2023 following the retirement of previous head Paul McVeigh.
Mr Cook had also been part of the senior leadership team at Holywell Green for six years prior to his appointment.
He said: “Holywell Green is a fantastic school, and we have the most wonderful children – they are an absolute pleasure to teach.
"I joined the school back in 2017 and have always aspired to become headteacher. I was grateful for the opportunity to apply and even more grateful to be the successful candidate – it really is my dream job, and I couldn’t be prouder to lead such a wonderful school full of inspiring children and staff.”
Holywell Green Primary underwent an Ofsted inspection in July 2023, receiving a rating of Good.
Mr Cook continued: “We were delighted with our Ofsted inspection and will continue to build on the great work we are already doing at the school.
"I’m really excited to take the school forward and make it the best nurturing and educational environment for our children.
"Learning should be fun, inclusive and inspiring and I am passionate about this.”
Dr Sophie Newton, Chair of Governors added “I am delighted with Mr Cook’s appointment as Headteacher and know he is the right person to take Holywell Green Primary forward and lead the school into the future, building on the fantastic work that is already been done by staff and our wonderful pupils.”