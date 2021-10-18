New playground ambassadors for Trinity Academy St Peter’s

Year 5 playground ambassadors with their award

As part of the session, the children looked at the qualities that an ambassador needs to have and why their role might be important. They listened to inspirational stories and advice about bullying, and learned about preparations ahead of Anti-bullying Week in November.

Now fully trained, each of the pupils know what to look out for to ensure everyone is happy when out in their play areas. Pupils at the primary school benefit from unusually extensive grounds which include three separate playgrounds, one for Reception and each Key Stage, a large playing field and orchard, plus an Astroturf area. Each day, a group of Year 5 playground ambassadors join school staff in keeping a close eye on children from other year groups while on break times, encouraging them to play together and ensuring everyone is having fun, sharing and taking turns on the play equipment.

The Diana Award Anti-Bullying Campaign engages young people, parents and teachers to change the attitudes, behaviour and culture of bullying by building skills and confidence to address different situations. Their mission as an organisation is to develop and inspire positive changes in the future of young people.