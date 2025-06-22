New project at Brighouse-based charity ROKT Foundation teaches children how to handle money

Children in Calderdale have been learning how to handle money – and heights – thanks to a creative new project at ROKT Foundation.

The cost of living, how to handle money and hidden everyday bills are just part of the topics covered in the course, which includes table-top exercises alongside money-based climbing activities – and even an antiques shop treasure hunt around an escape room.

The course has been made possible due to funding from Community Foundation for Calderdale and it is hoped it can be rolled out to more schools from different towns and cities if extra funding can be secured.

Katie Kinsella, CEO of ROKT Foundation, said: “We always try to add our urban adventure twist on everything we do here.

"By bringing these topics to life through escape room treasure hunts, bouldering climbing and interactive table-top sessions it means they really soak up the information.

"The reaction has been really impressive, especially with how quickly they learn.”

Michelle Hogan is from Own Futures and runs the table-top financial session.

She added: “The ultimate aim is to teach kids the value of money across the spectrum – from what you need to what you want, and everything in between.

“Understanding loans, interest rates and credit cards helps them explore those hidden costs and hopefully avoid them as they grow older. It’s been so successful that some parents have said their children have been giving them financial advice at home.”

For more information on the ROKT Foundation please visit www.roktfoundation.co.uk