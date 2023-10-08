News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south

New qualifications for leaders at Brighouse nursery as it strengthens support for every child

Brighouse’s HLC Nursery is celebrating two of its senior leaders passing new qualifications.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Nursery Deputy Managers Alice Imeson and Lauren Knight, who lead the popular pre-school provision, are now both qualified Early Years Teachers.

Read More
Read more: Todmorden road set to be closed to film scenes for a new drama this m...

Lauren completed her qualification, which included learning and experience in other educational settings, this summer after gaining a BA(Hons) in 2022 from the University of Huddersfield.

HLC Nursery’s Alice Imeson (left) and Lauren Knight (right) with their certificates.HLC Nursery’s Alice Imeson (left) and Lauren Knight (right) with their certificates.
HLC Nursery’s Alice Imeson (left) and Lauren Knight (right) with their certificates.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alice, who qualified as an Early Years Teacher in 2017, has also now qualified as a Level 3 Early Years Special Educational Needs Coordinator which accredits HLC Nursery as a SENCO-accredited setting for early years.

Charlotte Roebuck, owner and managing director at HLC Nursery, said: “At HLC, we continually invest in our team to ensure they have the experience, knowledge and qualifications to support, develop and nurture every child who comes to our nursery.

“These latest achievements from Alice and Lauren are a testament to their hard work and determination, studying alongside running our nursery day-in, day-out.”

Related topics:BrighouseTeachers