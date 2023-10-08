New qualifications for leaders at Brighouse nursery as it strengthens support for every child
Nursery Deputy Managers Alice Imeson and Lauren Knight, who lead the popular pre-school provision, are now both qualified Early Years Teachers.
Lauren completed her qualification, which included learning and experience in other educational settings, this summer after gaining a BA(Hons) in 2022 from the University of Huddersfield.
Alice, who qualified as an Early Years Teacher in 2017, has also now qualified as a Level 3 Early Years Special Educational Needs Coordinator which accredits HLC Nursery as a SENCO-accredited setting for early years.
Charlotte Roebuck, owner and managing director at HLC Nursery, said: “At HLC, we continually invest in our team to ensure they have the experience, knowledge and qualifications to support, develop and nurture every child who comes to our nursery.
“These latest achievements from Alice and Lauren are a testament to their hard work and determination, studying alongside running our nursery day-in, day-out.”