TV filming: Todmorden road set to be closed to film scenes for a new drama this month

It’s lights, camera, action once again in Calderdale as a road in Todmorden is set to be closed at the end of this month to allow for TV filming.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 5th Oct 2023, 13:35 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 08:10 BST
A message shared by Todmorden Sports Centre reads: “Calderdale is one again being used as a filming location for a new drama.

"Unfortunately this will mean a one day road closure of Ewood Lane on Monday, October 30.

Todmorden road set to be closed to film scenes for a new drama later this month
"The production company will be filming outside Todmorden High School from 7am.

“Access to our top car park will be available via Sigget Ln/Doghouse Ln although we do suggest parking on Burnley Road and walking through the park to the centre.

“Sorry for any inconvenience.”

It is unknown what the filming is for but TV crews have been in Calderdale already this month.

Scenes for new BBC drama The Jetty starring Jenna Coleman have recently been filmed in Ripponden as well as Sowerby Bridge.

Related topics:TodmordenCalderdaleTV crewsBBC