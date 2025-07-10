New record set on the Oliver Collinge Climb during this year's Cragg Challenge

By Abigail Kellett
Published 10th Jul 2025, 16:30 BST
The Oliver Collinge Climb, the iconic relay undertaken by schoolchildren as part of The Cragg Challenge, was back for another record-breaking attempt last month.

The record for the course, which was set last year, was 36 minutes and 28 seconds.

The relay climbs up the longest continuous climb in England, covering a distance of over 8km.

Students from Calder Primary and High School who ran in the Oliver Collinge Climbplaceholder image
Students from Calder Primary and High School who ran in the Oliver Collinge Climb

It’s a team event, designed to illustrate what can be achieved by working together, and this year the children managed to shave three seconds from last year’s record.

Entry to the event is free, thanks to the events’ main sponsorship from Hebden Royd Town Council, Ryburne Kudos, Revoplas and Weir Scaffolding.

Pupils taking part represented Burnley Road Academy, Calder Primary, Calder High, Scout Road Academy and Warley Town.

The Cragg Challenge is an annual event which includes the Oliver Collinge Climb as well as cycling and running events.

The event is set to return on Sunday, June 21, 2026.

For more information visit www.craggchallenge.co.uk

