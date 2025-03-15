A mock hospital ward complete with training manikins has been unveiled in Halifax.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thought to be the first of its kind in a further education college in England, the pioneering occupational therapy suite at Calderdale College is equipped with an operational kitchen and bathroom, along with a ceiling track hoist and stairlift on loan from medical device manufacturers Prism Medical and Stannah.

The unique classroom space will not only serve as a training hub for students but will also be utilised by Calderdale Council and the people it cares for and supports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mock ward has six patient beds, a fully functioning nurse call system and training manikins including Priscilla – a female birthing simulator that mimics childbirth and was donated by the NHS trust.

Student pictured with Calderdale College’s principal and chief executive David Malone and executive medical director at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust Neeraj Bhasin.

The college’s new facilities, which were part-funded by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, will support the next generation of healthcare professionals as they progress into higher education or employment.

David Malone, principal and chief executive at Calderdale College, said: “Building new healthcare training facilities gives our students the space, technologies and skills to thrive.

“By equipping our future healthcare professionals with practical, innovative learning environments, we’re ensuring that they are prepared to meet the challenges of a demanding but rewarding sector and ultimately improving patient care and outcomes for our local community.

“We offer a variety of pathways into roles such as midwifery and nursing at the college and look forward to seeing our Health and Social Care students become the driving force for a stronger NHS.”