North Halifax to be transformed into giant game to help people get active

An innovative physical activity game that has engaged more than a million people has launched in Calderdale.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Beat the Street game is taking place in north Halifax until Wednesday, April 2, hosted by Active Calderdale and funded by a National Lottery grant from Sport England.

Beat the Street encourages people to get outside and to get active and is open to anyone of any age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schoolchildren with a Beat Box on the official launch day

The game works by turning the area into a real-life game and residents will see special sensors called Beat Boxes on lampposts around the area.

Active Calderdale, one of Sport England’s Place Partners which focuses on a place-based approach to tackling inequalities in physical activity, officially launched the game on Thursday, March 6, with activities for residents and schoolchildren at Beechwood Road Library in Illingworth and the new library at Mixenden Community Hub.

Players of the game join a school or community team, or they can set up their own team with a minimum of six players. Players then walk, cycle or wheel between the 36 Beat Boxes which are spaced half a mile apart.

The further players travel, the more points they score.

Schoolchildren with a Beat Box on the official launch day

Prior to the game, primary school pupils from participating schools will be provided with cards to hover over the Beat Boxes, while parents and teachers will also receive a card from the school so they can accompany children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wider community can pick up a free contactless card from a distribution point listed at www.beatthestreet.me.

Alternatively, players aged 13 and above can choose to participate through a mobile app, which can be downloaded via Google Play or iOS App Store.

Coun Tim Swift, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health, said: “We are excited to bring Beat the Street to north Halifax.

"We know that one of the best things people can do for their physical and mental health is to move more and get out into green spaces where possible. Beat the Street helps people do that in a fun and engaging way, whilst exploring their local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is what our Active Calderdale movement is all about – encouraging people to make physical activity a part of their day-to-day lives in whatever way they choose, to reduce inactivity and inequalities, for healthier and happier lives.”