Northgate House retail complex and Halifax Sixth form development on track for 2020 opening

The multi-million conversion of Northgate House and the former Halifax Central Library is on track according to Calderdale Council leaders.

As part of the wider transformation of Halifax, the Council is renovatinge its vacant former office building, Northgate House, to provide more than 40,000 square foot of office space with new retail units on the ground floor.

IN PICTURES: Sneak peak inside the Northgate House retail complex and Halifax Sixth Form Centre development



It is also creating a brand new sixth form centre being jointly developed by Calderdale Council, Trinity Multi-Academy Trust and Rastrick High School in the former Halifax Central Library.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Resources, Councillor Jane Scullion said in her report to full Council: "The Northgate Sixth Form and commercial development is progressing extremely well.

"Both developments are on track to be delivered on time and curtain walling and roofing works will be completed this month, transforming the exterior of the building."

READ MORE: What businesses could we see move into the Northgate House retail complex



Full planning permission for the site was granted in September 2018 and the strip out of the whole building is now complete.

Coun Adam Wilkinson, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People’s Services, added in his report: "I visited the Northgate site with Coun Scullion a couple of weeks ago to get a better understanding of the layout of the new facility and to see how things were progressing.

"We are at an exciting stage of the development and we still expect the sixth form to be open to 600 students by January, eventually rising to 1000.

"The college will make a massive difference to the educational opportunities of young people in Calderdale post-16.

"Halifax will be buzzing with young people who can get into town using the train or bus (with the bus station right next door), thereby reducing our carbon footprint.

READ MORE: How Northgate House and former library will be transformed in Halifax

The work on the old Northgate House side of the development is being part funded by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority through the Leeds City Region Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) Growth Deal

The state-of-the-art offices and shops are expected to be complete and available to let by summer 2020

The new sixth form will open in autumn 2019 and students will move to Northgate House in January 2020