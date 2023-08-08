News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Nostalgia: 18 photos of Halifax, Brighouse and Todmorden schools in the 2000sNostalgia: 18 photos of Halifax, Brighouse and Todmorden schools in the 2000s
Nostalgia: 18 photos of Halifax, Brighouse and Todmorden schools in the 2000s

Nostalgia: 18 photos of Halifax, Brighouse and Todmorden schools in the 2000s

If you went to school in Calderdale in the 2000s then we might have a photo of you and your classmates.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Aug 2023, 11:30 BST

From celebrity visits to winning sports teams our photographers were there to capture some memorable moments.

See if you can recognise anyone.

Here are some of the best places to visit for a day trip within an hour of Calderdale, according to Courier readers

10 of the best British restaurants in Halifax according to TripAdvisor

Pupils at Halifax High School back in 2004 when the Queen visited Halifax.

1. Schools

Pupils at Halifax High School back in 2004 when the Queen visited Halifax. Photo: Ian Swift

Photo Sales
Children from Whitehill Primary School, Illingworth back in 2004

2. Schools

Children from Whitehill Primary School, Illingworth back in 2004 Photo: Sam Stephenson

Photo Sales
Pictured before the start of the school prizegiving at Holy Trinity school, Holmfield are prize winners with headmaster Philip Williamson back in 2004.

3. Schools

Pictured before the start of the school prizegiving at Holy Trinity school, Holmfield are prize winners with headmaster Philip Williamson back in 2004. Photo: Ian Swift

Photo Sales
Winners of the County Cup, Calder High School's U13's girls football team, Mytholmroyd back in 2004

4. Schools

Winners of the County Cup, Calder High School's U13's girls football team, Mytholmroyd back in 2004 Photo: Sam Stephenson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:NostalgiaHalifaxCalderdaleBrighouseTodmordenTripAdvisor