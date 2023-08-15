News you can trust since 1853
NOSTALGIA: 21 photo memories of headteachers in Halifax and Calderdale schools in the 2000s

Do you spot anyone you remember from your school days?
By Abigail Kellett
Published 20th Feb 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 15:13 BST

From charity days to celebrating Ofsted reports, here are photos of headteachers from schools across Calderdale in the 2000s.

See how many faces you recognise!

Headteacher at Bailiff Bridge J&I school Margaret Cunliffe back in 2004.

Headteacher at Bailiff Bridge J&I school Margaret Cunliffe back in 2004. Photo: ab

Two Ling Bob J & I School headteachers back in 2004. Mavis Laycock, who was at the school for 17 years, and the head in 2004, Rosemary Solan.

Two Ling Bob J & I School headteachers back in 2004. Mavis Laycock, who was at the school for 17 years, and the head in 2004, Rosemary Solan. Photo: ab

Pancake race at St Malachys RC J&I school back in 2004. Claire Metcalfe, Healthy school coordinator, Lesley Spurr, schools administrator, and headteacher Margaret Stichbury.

Pancake race at St Malachys RC J&I school back in 2004. Claire Metcalfe, Healthy school coordinator, Lesley Spurr, schools administrator, and headteacher Margaret Stichbury. Photo: ab

Warley Road School headteacher Vickie Mellor back in 2003 with Alice Mahon MP, Sir Anthony Tippet, Ann O'Brien, and Carlton Midgley, with two pupils.

Warley Road School headteacher Vickie Mellor back in 2003 with Alice Mahon MP, Sir Anthony Tippet, Ann O'Brien, and Carlton Midgley, with two pupils. Photo: sb

