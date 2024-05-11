Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two rugby teams at a Halifax primary school have been crowned champions.

The Year 5 and 6 tag rugby team at Parkinson Lane Community Primary School emerged as the overall winners of the Calderdale School Games Tag Rugby Festival after playing various other schools.

And children from the school who took part in the Under 11 Calderdale Girls Tag Rugby Competition at Siddal ARLFC also won their group matches, their semi-final and ultimately the final to become the champions.

