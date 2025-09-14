Youngsters at two of Calderdale’s schools have been playing a sport which has been picking up fans across the globe.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Together Learning Trust has introduced America’s fastest-growing sport pickleball at Ryburn Valley High School and The Brooksbank School.

The move is part of the trust’s sports strategy, Ignite, which also encompasses volleyball, boccia, darts and table tennis – all sports chosen

specifically for their accessibility and inclusive nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brooksbank School, Elland

Pickleball was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, near Seattle in America, and combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping pong.

The sport can be played by students of all ages and abilities, and requires minimal and affordable equipment.

As of 2023, there were over 4.8m pickleball players in America, with the sport being taught in over 2,000 schools across the country.

Ryan Duffy, Together Learning Trust sports coordinator, said: “The Ignite initiative was designed to break down traditional barriers in school sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We recognised that conventional sports don’t always engage every student. Our portfolio of Ignite sports offers something completely different, where technique, strategy and inclusivity matter more than pure athleticism – meaning every child can find their sport and excel.”

Donna Watkins, head of school at Ryburn Valley High School, added: “We’ve seen remarkable engagement from students who previously showed little interest in extra-curricular sports.

"We’re not just teaching pickleball; we’re nurturing a lifelong love of physical activity and creating communities within our school.

"These experiences often become the foundation for lasting friendships and continued participation in sport throughout their lives.”