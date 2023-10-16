News you can trust since 1853
PICTURE SPECIAL: 43 photos from new starters at primary schools across Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Brighouse, Todmorden and Sowerby Bridge

It’s the start of an exciting time for children across Calderdale as they set off on their school journey in 2023.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 13th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 08:30 BST

Here are 43 pictures of new starters from primary schools across Calderdale.

Pick up a copy of this week's paper, out now, to get your copy of our school starters special.

*All pictures have been provided by the schools – we will not be able to sell copies of the pictures as they were provided by the schools*

All Saints' CE Primary School, Halifax

All Saints' CE Primary School, Halifax Photo: Submit

Bailiffe Bridge Junior and Infant School

Bailiffe Bridge Junior and Infant School Photo: Submit

Barkisland CofE VA Primary School

Barkisland CofE VA Primary School Photo: Submit

Bowling Green Academy, Stainland

Bowling Green Academy, Stainland Photo: Submit

