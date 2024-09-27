Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calderdale College wants to install a 3G artificial grass pitch which will provide a home for Halifax Ladies FC as well as other teams and sports.

Including perimeter fencing, acoustic fencing, hardstanding areas, storage container, floodlights, team shelters, spectator stands and an access footpath, the college wants to build it at its Francis Street in Halifax base.

It will replace natural pitches there which are more prone to be affected by Calderdale’s weather, argues the application.

The pitch will have six slimline 15 metre high floodlights, and grandstands for standing and sitting, according to the plans.

Calderdale College on Francis Street, Halifax.

Agent Surfacing Standards Limited says the new external sports pitch, sized 106 metres by 70 metres, including three metre run-offs, is designed to accommodate Halifax Ladies FC, a variety of football pitches and training areas, and support for rugby.

The college requests opening hours for the pitch’s use of 8am to 10pm, Mondays to Fridays; 8am to 6pm on Saturdays and 8am to 5pm on Sundays, with extended use to 11pm up to ten times a year, for example if it needs to host a cup final, or a match goes into extra time, according to the application.

Hardstanding viewing areas and goal storage areas will be formed from Macadam and it is planned the area will be surrounded by 4.5 metre high fencing, with a 1.2 metre high pitch perimeter barrier.

Using acoustic fencing will muffle noise which might impact on surrounding residential streets and lighting, though necessary for some matches, will be strictly managed, argue supporting statements with the application.

It will also include a maintenance and sports equipment store, if the plans are allowed by Calderdale Council.

The site comprises an existing 100 metre by 60 metre 3G football turf pitch to the north of the site and a natural grass football and rugby pitch to the south, with the college buildings to the east.

The all-weather nature of the new pitch will allow more frequent use by teams, say the applicants’ agent.

If allowed, the pitch will improve sports provision at the college, say supporting statements.

The application can be viewed on Calderdale Council’s website.