Plaudits for primary school's commitment to health

Ripponden J&I School, a primary school in Calderdale, is delighted to announce that it has achieved the prestigious Platinum Healthy School status.

This recognition is a testament to the school's unwavering commitment to promoting the physical and mental well-being of its children.

The Healthy School Award is a comprehensive programme that evaluates schools' efforts in fostering healthy minds and bodies. Ripponden J&I School has been working diligently to meet the stringent criteria set by the programme, and their hard work has paid off. The school has now achieved the Gold standard in both the physical and mental health domains, earning them the coveted Platinum Healthy School status.

"The Healthy School Award is a platform from which to educate, support and nurture our community in the importance of healthy minds and bodies," said Lorraine Bamforth, headteacher of Ripponden J&I School. "I am delighted that we have been recognised for the work we do in these areas, and we are on the way to diamond, where we will be looking at the food and nutrition elements."

Ripponden Goes Platinum!

Ripponden J&I School has implemented a multifaceted approach to promoting health and well-being among its children. This includes a strong focus on physical activity, with a range of sports and outdoor learning opportunities. The school has also prioritised mental health, offering a variety of support services and mindfulness-based programmes to help children develop resilience and emotional well-being.

Ripponden J&I School has a long-standing reputation for providing a nurturing and inclusive learning environment. With a dedicated team of staff, governors and parents, the school is committed to ensuring that every child reaches their full potential.

As Ripponden J&I School continues its journey towards the prestigious Diamond Healthy School status, the school community remains steadfast in its mission to create a holistic environment that empowers children to thrive academically, physically and mentally.