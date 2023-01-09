News you can trust since 1853
Primary school admissions deadline: The 11 Calderdale primary schools rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted at their last inspection

Here are all of the primary schools in Calderdale currently rated as 'Outstanding' by Ofsted - the Government's office for standards in education.

By Abigail Kellett
4 minutes ago

The deadline for primary school admissions is January 15, 2023.

Here are all of the 16 schools with an 'Outstanding' Ofsted report in Calderdale.

The ratings are based on the schools' most recent inspection report by the education watchdog.

1. All Saints' CofE VA Junior and Infant School

Dudwell Lane, Halifax, HX3 0SD

Photo: Google Street View

2. Carr Green Primary School

Carr Green Lane, Rastrick, HD6 3LT

Photo: Jim Fitton

3. Copley Primary School.

Wakefield Road, Copley, Halifax, HX3 0TP

Photo: Jim Fitton

4. The Greetland Academy

School Street, Greetland, Halifax, HX4 8JB

Photo: Google Street View

