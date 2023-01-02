News you can trust since 1853
These are the 2023 term dates and holiday times for Calderdale schools

School term dates for 2023 in Calderdale.

By Abigail Kellett
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Here are the term dates for community, voluntary controlled and special schools in Calderdale for the rest of the 2022/2023. Academy, foundation and voluntary aided schools set their own term dates.

January 3: School opens for Spring term

February 10: School closes for Spring half-term

Classroom
February 20: School re-opens after Spring half-term

March 31: School closes for the end of Spring term

April 17: School opens for Summer term.

May 1: School closed: May Day

May 26: School closes for Summer half-term

June 5: School re-opens after Summer half-term

July 25: School closes for the end of Summer term

