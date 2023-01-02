These are the 2023 term dates and holiday times for Calderdale schools
Here are the term dates for community, voluntary controlled and special schools in Calderdale for the rest of the 2022/2023. Academy, foundation and voluntary aided schools set their own term dates.
January 3: School opens for Spring term
February 10: School closes for Spring half-term
February 20: School re-opens after Spring half-term
March 31: School closes for the end of Spring term
April 17: School opens for Summer term.
May 1: School closed: May Day
May 26: School closes for Summer half-term
June 5: School re-opens after Summer half-term
July 25: School closes for the end of Summer term