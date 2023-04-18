Primary school offer day: Here is how many children were given their first choice of school in Calderdale
A record number of Calderdale families were given their first choice of primary school for their children this year.
Calderdale Council has revealed that 97 per cent of the borough’s children were offered their first preference when allocations were announced yesterday (Monday).
Of those who applied, 2,091 families secured a place at the school stated as their first choice.
And 99.5 per cent are due to attend one of their top three preferred primary schools from September.
Calderdale Council’s Director for Children and Young People’s Services, Julie Jenkins, said: “We understand that starting school is a huge step for both children and their parents or guardians.
"The council is ambitious about ensuring that all young people can reach their potential and we work closely with schools across the borough to support the provision of high-quality education for our children and young people.
"Families can be confident about the standards of education they will receive at Calderdale schools.”