Pupils at a Halifax school are excited to have BRIT award-winner George Ezra in the town

Pupils at a school in Halifax have been showing their excitement as musician George Ezra performs in the town.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 6th Jul 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

On Monday the BRIT award-winner performed to a sold-out crowd at the Piece Hall and is set to take to the stage once again tonight (Thursday).

To mark the occasion, pupils at All Saints' CE Primary School poured their creativity into making fan posters for the chart-topping singer.

Sarah Dyson, Assistant School Business Manager, said: “Our children are very excited that we have George Ezra in Halifax this week and have been busy creating their own fan posters."

All Saints' CE Primary School pupils with their George Ezra postersAll Saints' CE Primary School pupils with their George Ezra posters
All Saints' CE Primary School pupils with their George Ezra posters
George Ezra will perform his second sold-out show at the Piece Hall in Halifax tonight, followed by rock band James playing on Friday and Saturday.

