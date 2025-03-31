Pupils at Halifax primary school plant more than 600 trees to enrich local wildlife

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Children at a Halifax primary school planted over 600 trees to enrich local wildlife and support the community.

On Friday, all children from Bowling Green Academy in Stainland went on a walk to the park and, with the support of Stainland Parish Council, planted trees to make a large woodland area.

Working in small groups, with Year 6 children supporting the youngest reception children, every child dug holes and planted trees. The school's 160 children braved the weather to plant silver birch, crab apple, maple and oak trees.

Lisa Fieldhouse, from Stainland and District Parish Council, said: “When we found out we were planting trees in the area, we knew we wanted to get children to take part.”

Bowling Green Academy pupils

Bowling Green Academy’s science curriculum supports children to be ‘young scientists’, investigating and developing skills to solve problems. Children learn about having a positive and lasting impact on the environment and, across the curriculum, about how we can care for nature. The school also has a ‘wheel of wellbeing’ and children learn that being outdoors, exercising and volunteering for others can support positive mental health.

The school’s children enjoyed the activities. Ned, in Year 5, said: “I like that we helped to improve Stainland’s environment’ with Penny, in the same class, adding: “Our trees will help so many animals to have a new habitat.”

Hannah Bianchi, Year 1 teacher and the school's SENCO, told her young class that they might be bringing their own children and even grandchildren to see the trees in years to come.

Jane Mellor, Head of School at Bowling Green, added: “It was lovely to see our children work with Stainland Parish Council to support the local community. One of our values at school is kindness, which includes kindness to the environment. This will have a lasting impact for years to come in Stainland and it will stay in our children's memories for a long time.”