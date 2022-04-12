Pupils of fire damaged Halifax school given 238 Easter eggs thanks to huge donation from business

Ten appliances and an aerial ladder fought the fire, with up to 50 firefighters from Calderdale, Kirklees and Bradford attending the incident in Februart

Kelly Sirmond, Admin Manager at the Shay Syke retailer, who is a former pupil at the school as are her children, co-ordinated the donation after wanting to do something to put a smile on the children’s faces after a difficult few weeks.

She said: “It was heart-breaking to see the school, which my children and I have such fond memories of, burning and badly damaged.

Halifax Panther Titus Gwaze, Kelly Sirmond, Jamie Priestley (both Bristol Street Motors Halifax Nissan and Halifax Panther Adam Tangata with the Easter Bunny and children from Ash Green Community School

“When I told my colleagues and Jamie, our General Manager, about it, they immediately said that we must do something for the pupils. With Easter looming, it seemed appropriate to hand out some eggs. It was wonderful to see the children’s faces light up and I hope they all enjoy the chocolate treat.”

Along with the Easter Bunny, dealership colleagues presented an Easter Egg to every one of the 238 children at the school, who are being taught in undamaged areas of the school, including the hall and gym.

Nissan is also making a cash donation to the school to help with the purchase of books and other equipment.

Jamie Priestley, General Manager at Bristol Street Motors Halifax Nissan, who was the company’s General Manager of the Year in 2021, said: “Being a part of the local community is very important to everyone at Bristol Street Motors Halifax Nissan.

“Kelly was determined to do something for the pupils at her old school, Ash Green, so we ordered nearly 250 Easter Eggs to take along to the school before they broke up for the holidays.

“It was great fun and I’d like to thank the Halifax Panthers rugby players, Titus Gwaze and Adam Tangata, who came along to help us distribute the goodies.”