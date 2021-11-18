Rastrick High School students help launch Anti-Bullying Week

Students planning for Anti-Bullying Week.

The approach to this year’s anti bullying initiative at Rastrick High School has been driven with student life/student experience in mind and what it is like to be a young person in 2021.

In a world of cyber bullying and anonymity, it is crucial that student awareness around the topic of bullying is high and young people are able to identify how they can prevent bullying as well as know the appropriate action to take if they spot it.

The last 18 months have been particularly challenging for young people and has left many feeling isolated and alone. Which is why this year’s anti-bullying week message focuses around themes of hope and positivity.

Kieran Wilson, Assistant Headteacher overseeing this programme said: “Throughout the course of the week, students will be taking part in a variety of activities/projects/programmes that promote positive messages of inclusion and kindness, particularly towards members of the LGBT+ community. Student leaders from all year groups have also been meeting to discuss anti–LGBT+ bullying and how they can have a positive impact.”

H (They/Them) a student at Rastrick High School said: “It has been amazing to be involved with the planning of this year’s anti-bullying campaign at school.

"They talked to us about it and involved us in the planning of the activities that would be delivered in our values curriculum. This made sure that it was meaningful and engaging for everyone.”

Mathew Williams, Head of School at Rastrick High School said: “The culture of inclusivity and openness that we are so proud of at Rastrick High School shone through throughout Anti Bully Week.

"I was delighted to see our pupils raising the profile of such an important topic as anti- LGBT+ bullying. Highlighting the importance of discussing LGBT+ and promoting a society that is supportive and tolerant of everyone and is not accepting of bullying in any form or against any one.”

The Chief Executive of the Just Like Us charity said: “We are delighted that Rastrick High School is celebrating Anti-Bullying Week with Just Like Us’ free, LGBT+ inclusive resources and all of the celebrations they have planned.

"At a time when LGBT+ school pupils across the UK are twice as likely to have been bullied in the past year, it’s fantastic that Rastrick High School is taking the opportunity to open up conversations with their students and reduce anti-LGBT+ bullying.