Rastrick Independent School in shock closure days before start of new year

An independent school has announced it is set to close just days before the start of the new school year.

Rastrick Independent School made the shock announcement on its website.

In the statement headteacher Susan Vaughey said: "I am sorry to announce that I am closing Rastrick Independent School with effect from 30th August 2019. I have informed the local authority.

"You may contact Calderdale Council for further help and assistance with regards to admissions. Their number is 01422 392617."

The school, on Ogden Lane, is inspected by the Independent Schools Inspectorate.

The inspectors said in the November 2018 report revealed the early years provision, leadership and management, quality of teaching, learning and assessment was 'outstanding'.

The school was a co-educational day school for pupils between the ages of zero and 16.

It was founded by Mrs Vaughey in 1994 on the site of the Rastrick Grammar School.

The seniors school for pupils aged 13 to 16 was opened in 2004.

The school was a privately owned company and the headmistress is the sole proprietor.