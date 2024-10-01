Recognise any Calderdale teachers and school staff in our retro pictures?

We put together a collection of retro pictures from our archives showing teachers and staff from across the borough which hopefully bring back memories of old school days.
1 / 5
We put together a collection of retro pictures from our archives showing teachers and staff from across the borough which hopefully bring back memories of old school days.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.