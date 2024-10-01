Recognise any Calderdale teachers and school staff in our retro pictures?

By Abigail Kellett
Published 1st Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
See if you can recognise any of these Calderdale teachers, caretakers, lunchtime supervisors and governors from the 2000s.

We put together a collection of retro pictures from our archives showing teachers and staff from across the borough which hopefully bring back memories of old school days.

Teachers in the stocks for Tsunami fundraiser at Greetland Primary School back in 2005.

Teachers in the stocks for Tsunami fundraiser at Greetland Primary School back in 2005. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Rishworth School Teachers Race back in 2004

Rishworth School Teachers Race back in 2004 Photo: Steve Barraclough

Liz McCann, nominated for Teacher of the Year, St John's, Clifton back in 2005.

Liz McCann, nominated for Teacher of the Year, St John's, Clifton back in 2005. Photo: Halifax Courier

Teachers Catherine Adams and Catherine Beamond, at St Augustine's School, Halifax, before travelling to Sri Lanka in the summer of 2005.

Teachers Catherine Adams and Catherine Beamond, at St Augustine's School, Halifax, before travelling to Sri Lanka in the summer of 2005. Photo: Charles Round

