Farewell Bull Green roundabout and photos of other major changes underway in Halifax town centre

These photos show some of the work which is now finished as part of a raft of alterations which will totally change how we travel around the town.

There are also photos of some of the work currently underway, while there are other changes still to start.

One of the most noticeable differences which can now be seen is the removal of Bull Green roundabout, which has been replaced with a new junction.

And work on the new car park at Bull Green looks nearly done.

Work at the junction of Skircoat Road and Prescott Street is now complete, with new islands, crossings, and signals installed.

The new layout allows room for cycle lanes on each side through this section, says Calderdale Council.

New, more direct crossings on the south and east legs of the junction are aimed at making for an easier and faster walking experience.

The council says these upgraded traffic signals will later link with others around Halifax to help keep traffic moving.

These photos also show the work underway to create staggered crossings on Fountain Street and Commercial Street.

The council says the new crossings will allow people to cross in a straight line without a pause.

Around the junction, more space is being created for for people who are walking in and trees will be added.

Other plans include pedestrianising Market Street and a short length of Northgate, creating a public space outside Square Chapel and Halifax Central Library, and moving the main traffic route east of the former Hughes Corporation building towards Bank Bottom.

As reported by the Courier, the subway at Cow Green has now permanently closed to allow for work to begin on the new crossing.

A temporary crossing will be installed at Cow Green while work is underway.

And the free shuttle bus which has been running in Halifax town centre will stop operating after today (Sunday).

Calderdale Next Chapter shared: “We commissioned the free shuttle bus to support access around the western side of the town whilst construction work at Bull Green caused disruption to local bus routes.

"Work at Bull Green is almost complete, with some final finishing touches planned for week commencing Monday, September 15.

"In light of this milestone, several bus services will start returning to George Square from Sunday, September 21, including the 532 bus service which will restore connectivity to the western side of the town centre.”

Bus operator Team Pennine has announced that the services 20, 21, 530, 532 and 587 will resume running from George Street stops in Halifax town centre from today.

