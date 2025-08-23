Students at Calderdale College are celebrating excelling in their T Levels and BTECs.

This year saw a record number of students taking Level 3 and T Level qualifications, allowing them to unlock apprenticeships, university places and careers in high-demand industries.

Many courses recorded 100 per cent pass rates, with around half of students achieving merit or distinction.

The first cohort of the new T Level in Engineering secured a 100 per cent pass rate, securing places at Leeds Beckett University, in the Army and on degree apprenticeships with local employers.

The college’s Early Years T Level matched this success, with all students passing their course, as did students studying Performing Arts, Art & Design, Creative Media and Fabrication & Welding.

Impressively, 36 students achieved triple distinction or higher, with 19 earning triple distinction star.

Safian, a Business student who gained a distinction after undertaking an industry placement with Calderdale Council, said: “I’m over the moon with my grade and the support I received from my tutor.

"I’m really excited to study Marketing at the University of Bradford and to see what the future holds.”

T Level Health student, Zainab also celebrated receiving a distinction as she moves into her first role working as an assistant nutritionist on a ward at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

She said: “Moving to Calderdale College was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.

“It’s hands-on, which means it will prepare me for my new role at the hospital and an apprenticeship in dietetics.”

David Malone, principal and chief executive of Calderdale College, said: “I’m thrilled with this year’s outstanding results, which are testament to the hard work and determination of our students and staff.

“Most importantly, these achievements are opening doors to valuable apprenticeships, meaningful employment and progression to further or higher education.

"They also highlight Calderdale College’s role in inspiring people within our community to pursue their passions, unlock their potential and make a positive impact on our region.”

Calderdale College continues to expand its T Level offer, with a new course in Animal Management starting in September, designed to strengthen agricultural career pathways.