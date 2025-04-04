Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Halifax’s schools has been picked to be among the first in the country to receive government nursery cash.

Ash Green Community Primary School in Mixenden will be part of the government’s first wave of 300 new and expanded school-based nurseries.

Across the country, the nurseries will offer an average of 20 places per site and up to 6,000 new places in total, with up to 4,000 set to be available by the end of September.

The news has been welcomed by Halifax MP Kate Dearden who said: “This funding will make a real difference for families, giving children the best possible start in life and getting them ready for school.”

Halifax MP Kate Dearden

Headteacher at the school Mungo Sheppard added: “It will make a huge difference! The get the children here even younger, addressing school readiness issues and allowing us to begin to address needs, strengths and challenges with them and their families sooner.”

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said new research released last month shows that early education is vital for children’s development and school readiness, particularly for those who may need extra support.

"School-based early education tends to be more inclusive,” she added. “With a higher proportion of children with special educational needs than other settings.

"And in areas where deprivation is higher, having early years provision embedded within a primary school helps children settle into learning in a familiar and trusted environment.

“According to the IFS, teachers report that this continuity supports children’s development, strengthens relationships with families, and leads to smoother transitions into Reception — helping to close development gaps before they widen.”