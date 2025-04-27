Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Halifax’s MP and the Minister for Local Transport visited a Halifax primary school to mark the start of new free breakfast clubs in Calderdale.

Kate Dearden, who is MP for Halifax, and Minister for Local Transport Simon Lightwood were at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School – one of the first 750 schools across the country to offer the scheme.

As reported by the Courier, there are six Calderdale primary schools receiving Government funding to provide free breakfast clubs from this month.

They are:

Trinity Academy St Peter’s in Halifax

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary Academy in Halifax

Cornholme Junior, Infant and Nursery School

Scout Road Academy in Mytholmroyd

Elland CE Junior, Infant and Nursery School

Luddenden CE School

All youngsters who go to these schools can access a free breakfast and at least 30 minutes of childcare every day, with the government aiming to save parents up to £450 a year.

The breakfast clubs are part of a broader initiative to reduce living costs for families which also include capping the cost of branded uniform items and providing government-funded childcare.

Ms Dearden said the scheme is a “lifeline for working parents and a key step in breaking down barriers to opportunity”.

She added: "Huge thanks to headteacher Mrs Togher, deputy head Miss Frazer and the brilliant team at St Joseph’s for making it happen - and for being such a brilliant example of what strong, caring school communities can achieve."

Mr Lightwood added: "I've really enjoyed my visit to St Joseph's, hearing directly from parents about how vital this breakfast club will be for their families.

"Early adopters like St Joseph's are crucial in shaping the national rollout of these free clubs - so Halifax are truly leading the way!

"These breakfast clubs will break down the barriers to opportunity by ensuring primary school children, regardless of their home circumstances, start the school day well-prepared, giving them a greater chance of success later in life."

The first schools to take part in the scheme were chosen from across England to ensure the idea tests and learns from a variety of schools.

Once the results are evaluated, further details of a national roll-out will follow.